After decades in the Republican Party, Biden’s election security chief will register as an independent voter.

Kim Wyman, Washington’s Secretary of State, is likely to become the country’s top election security official, despite leaving her political party in the process.

Wyman, a 59-year-old Republican who was recently re-elected to a third term, told the Associated Press that she intends to approach her new job with the same mentality she has always had: “Party politics aren’t as important as our country’s elections.”

She will be in charge of the election security team at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is in charge of ensuring that elections are held safely and fairly across the country.

Wyman was a frequent supporter for the fairness of the current election system, particularly the safety of mail-in voting, in the run-up to the 2020 election, even while it was being attacked by many in her own party, including then-President Donald Trump.

“There was no election fraud,” she stated. “As a Republican, despite accusations from inside my own party, what I know to be true is the excellent work that individuals did in the election realm.” Wyman said she still considers herself a Republican in the sense that she believes in the ideas “that Ronald Reagan articulated 40 years ago…” such as small government, a strong military, and reduced taxes as she prepares to leave the state for her new job next week.

She claims the party has lost sight of those values, and everyone is merely trying to figure out whether each other is a “true Republican,” which is one of the many reasons she intends to register as an independent voter in her new residence.

She also stated that she is “sort of ready to break away from politics in every manner right now” in order to ensure that her job as head of election security remains politically neutral.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

She will be the federal government’s principal liaison to the states in this position.

“This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime situations,” Wyman told the Associated Press during a recent interview in her office. “Your experience and knowledge are exactly what is needed at a given point in time.”

Matt Masterson, Wyman’s new assistant. This is a condensed version of the information.