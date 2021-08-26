After deadline day, Liverpool’s strongest possible XI was named, with a new signing on the bench.

In comparison to some of their rivals, Liverpool has been relatively quiet in the transfer market this summer.

With only one new signing so far this summer, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t felt the need to make a lot of changes to his squad.

Ibrahima Konate joined the club from RB Leipzig earlier this summer to bolster the centre-back position, but he is the only newcomer.

Several players, however, have left Anfield on permanent contracts, including Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Klopp will also be without Gini Wijnaldum from now on, after the Dutchman signed a free agent contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

When the transfer window closes next week, all of these changes could have an impact on Liverpool’s strongest starting lineup.

Alisson Becker remains the undisputed number one goalkeeper, with Caoimhin Kelleher proving to be a capable backup.

Despite the recent emergence of Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world, and his place in the team is secure, as is that of fellow full-back Andy Robertson on the left.

Following their respective injuries, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have returned to the fray, as has Joe Gomez, who will compete for a starting spot.

Midfield appears to be the most difficult position to predict at the moment, with Klopp using different trios in each of the first two games of the season.

Fabinho will almost certainly start alongside captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara if he is fit.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are all vying for a starting spot, as is Harvey Elliott, who started against Burnley.

Up front, things are a little easier, though Klopp still has to choose from four players for four positions.

So far, Diogo Jota has netted in both league games, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino have all scored.

The forward department is an area where Liverpool have been urged to bring in reinforcements, and have had no shortage of possible options given the recent transfer rumours.

One of those is Rennes starlet Jeremy Doku, who is impressing with the Ligue 1 club and was linked with a move. “Summary ends.”