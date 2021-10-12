After De Blasio’s contract with the golf course was terminated, Trump compared New York City to “communist countries.”

After criticizing Mayor Bill de Blasio for suspending his company’s contract with a city-owned golf club in the Bronx borough, former President Donald Trump compared New York City to “communist regimes.”

“The course has received rave reviews, is considered one of the top ten open to the public facilities in the United States (could even be the best! ), is designed for tournament play, and Mayor De Blasio wants to take it away after all of the hard work and money has been spent,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “How unfair—this is what occurs in communist countries, not in the United States!” Following the January 6 Capitol incident, de Blasio declared earlier this year that the city’s contracts with the Trump Organization will be terminated.

In January, de Blasio told MSNBC that “inciting an insurgency against the United States government obviously involves criminal action.” “The Trump Organization will no longer be associated with the City of New York.” Not just at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, but also at two ice rinks in Central Park and the Central Park Carousel, the city attempted to cancel its contract. According to De Blasio, the Trump Organization earns $17 million a year from the contracts.

The Bronx had been waiting more than three decades for the site near Whitestone Bridge to be turned into an 18-hole public golf course.

“At the request of Mayor Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City, I transformed a longtime scandal-ridden site in the Bronx into a magnificent Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course, club house, and amenities, which employs a large number of people and has been a showcase of beauty and success,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Now, under Mayor De Blasio, he wants to CONFISCATE the project from me for no reason at all, and end my long-term agreement with the city—and to think I just built a lovely $10 million clubhouse,” he continued.

The city had inked a 20-year contract with the Trump Organization to administer the course. Trump Golf was run for the sixth year by the company this year. This is a condensed version of the information.