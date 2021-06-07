After days of questioning in France, Ghosn’s lawyers claim their client is satisfied.

Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, has spent the past week in Beirut answering hundreds of questions from French investigators and is “grateful and satisfied” to have had the opportunity to respond to allegations of financial malfeasance, according to his lawyers.

The four-and-a-half days of interrogation were Ghosn’s first chance to defend himself against the French claims – which included expensive parties and private jets – since his arrest in Japan in 2018 and his escape to Lebanon a year later.

However, because Ghosn was being questioned outside of France, it was unclear how he would respond.