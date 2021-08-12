After David Platt’s arrest, all Coronation Street fans had the same question.

The current episode of the long-running soap picked off where the previous episode left off, with Todd Grimshaw being the victim of a hit-and-run accident earlier in the week.

David and Shona Platt believe they are to blame for the tragedy, but they have yet to tell the authorities about their involvement.

The villain of the ITV program has recovered from his accident, and the first episode of Wednesday’s double header began with him settling into the Platt home.

The character played by Gareth Pierce has set his eyes on blackmailing the Platts to see if he can profit from the situation.

However, at the conclusion of the program, police officer Craig Tinker appeared to proclaim that he was arresting David for failing to report a road collision.

Fans of the episode flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the police officer’s forced arrest of another of his neighbors.

“Craig has arrested half of his neighbors at this point,” one user wrote.

“Is Craig the only cop in Weatherfield?” said another.

“Is Craig the only copper in Manchester?” asked a third.

“Are there any of his neighbors remaining that Supercop Tinks hasn’t arrested yet?” asked a fourth.