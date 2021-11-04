After dating a woman, ‘Monster’ raped her daughter in her own bed.

A rapist took a mother out on a first date just hours before rapping her in her teenage daughter’s bed, “crawling like a monster.”

Matthew Philbin and the woman went bowling before returning to her house for a few drinks, when he met her child for the first time.

He claimed he was going to the bathroom later that night, but instead crept into his victim’s bedroom and attacked her.

Before she was discovered dead, her daughter reassured her mother, “Don’t worry about me, I’ll be fine.”

Philbin, of Dukinfield Farm, Warrington, took his victim’s mother out earlier this year, but afterwards took advantage of her invitation to return to her home to carry out the booze and coke-fueled attack, Liverpool Crown Court heard this morning.

Philbin continued his date with her mother at their home after briefly meeting his victim, who then went to bed in the evening – but police interviews later revealed that he went upstairs multiple times “to rummage around” the upper floors of the property.

He went up to the child’s room at the top of the home, walked to her bed, and began crawling on top of her after drinking heavily and ingesting cocaine.

Philbin attacked her, seizing her hair and attempting to remove her clothes, and she described him as a monster.

The kid fought back by kicking him to stop him from rapping her, but Philbin climbed on top of her and threatened to shoot her if she cried any louder.

He forced her to get out of bed and use the torch on her phone to look at her as he carried out the heinous attack, which left her with numerous facial and head injuries.

When her mother, who had grown suspicious of Philbin’s disappearance, heard her screams and hurried to her bed, he encouraged his victim to “believe it was all a bad dream” and that nothing had occurred.

Her mother recognized her daughter’s grief right away and managed to get Philbin into the back yard.

Lee Bonner, the prosecutor, said: “He was then confined to the back garden, only wearing his shorts and socks.

