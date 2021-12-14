After Danielle Lloyd shared a birthday photo, her fans all said the same thing.

Danielle Lloyd took to Instagram to post photos from her birthday celebrations.

The actress looked stunning in a tight costume just three weeks after giving birth, showcasing her thin body.

She was dressed in a white frilly off-the-shoulder shirt that glistened in the light.

She paired the top with light blue sheer flared trousers that sparkled with silver flecks.

Her hair was slicked up in a high ponytail and she wore white platform heels.

The mother-of-five also tweeted a video of herself and her friends drinking opulent-looking cocktails in a fancy location.

The waiter ignited a jug on fire and poured it into her drink, resulting in a waterfall of smoke that the model blew out excitedly.

Danielle’s fans said she looked incredible and couldn’t believe she had just given birth.

They congratulated her in the comments section of her Instagram image, which she captioned: “Birthday supper with the girls #birthday #birthdaygirl.”

Sarah expressed herself as follows: “You have a fantastic appearance. How are you doing now that you’ve recently had a baby xx” According to Stacie: “How did you manage to conceive a baby so soon? Happy Birthday, you’re stunning.” Vic stated, ” “Mummy, I’d like to wish you a very happy birthday. Inside and out, it’s stunning xxxx.” Danielle had recently welcomed her fifth child into the world when she gave birth to her first daughter, Autumn Rose, barely a month ago.

Danielle made no secret of her desire for a girl as her next kid, stating that she desired a daughter so she could have the same close relationship with her as she does with her own mother.

She has three children with her footballer ex-husband Jamie O’Hara: Ronnie, three, and Archie, eleven, Harry, ten, and George, eight.