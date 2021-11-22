After D.C. loosens some rules, Fauci warns against dropping mask mandates.

After Washington, D.C., sought to terminate certain requirements, Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a warning on Monday against loosening mask mandates in the United States.

D.C. has lifted its indoor mask mandate, despite resistance from city council members. This move comes as COVID-19 instances are on the rise across the country, with an 18 percent spike in average daily cases in D.C. over the last two weeks, despite hospitalizations being down 20%.

Fauci told NPR’s Morning Edition that easing mask requirements “adds an added degree of risk,” especially as cases and hospitalizations rise as the holiday season approaches.

“You really have to be careful when you have a dynamic like that,” he remarked. “Masks aren’t going to last indefinitely. The lower the level of illness in the population, the more people who get vaccinated, the more people who get boosted, and then you start thinking about removing masks.

“However, you don’t want to do it too soon.” You must be cautious, no matter how much you want to do it.” Despite advancements in vaccination, Fauci highlighted that new COVID-19 cases have increased by 29% nationally in the last two weeks, with hospitalizations up 6%. Despite the terrible news, virus-related mortality are decreasing, albeit rises in deaths normally follow an increase in infections.

Fauci also said he couldn’t specify a specific timetable for the end of mask mandates, but he hopes it will happen “as soon as we possibly can.” He reiterated that the only way to end the pandemic is for people to be vaccinated.

“We very well may have a situation where the cases fall down and we can say no masks if we do a good job of having the overwhelming majority of that cohort vaccinated,” Fauci explained. “I’m hoping that’ll be the case as we move through the winter and into the spring.” However, you can’t be certain. We’ve been duped before by this virus. This Delta variety is a cunning virus.” In May, the CDC dropped its recommendation for mask mandates for persons who were fully vaccinated, according to Fauci’s comments. Despite the fact that many people applauded the action, others were perplexed. This is a condensed version of the information.