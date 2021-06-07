After cutting short excursions to beat the quarantine deadline, ‘gutted’ Britons have returned home.

Britons who had to cut short their vacations in Portugal due to the country’s inclusion on the amber list have expressed their displeasure with the government as they returned to the UK.

Hundreds of Britons landed at Gatwick Airport on Monday in a haste to return home before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, when newcomers from Portugal are required to quarantine for ten days.

Ola Adeyemini, 35, from Kennington, south London, was one of them, spending three nights in the Algarve with his partner Dee Fetuga to celebrate her birthday.

“Our plans to remain longer ended when we heard about the Tuesday cut-off, which is such a shame,” he remarked.

“We have a lot of work to do.