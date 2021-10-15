After Curtis Jones’ injury and Brazil’s decision, Liverpool anticipated their line-up against Watford.

When it comes to picking his next Liverpool starting lineup, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to experiment.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to Vicarage Road to play newly promoted Watford.

Klopp has previously revealed that Alisson Becker and Fabinho will miss the match due to their participation for Brazil during the international break.

As a result, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal, while a midfield spot needs to be filled.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from a groin ailment and is available, while Diogo Jota has recovered from a muscle condition he suffered while with Portugal.

Curtis Jones suffered an injury while playing for the England Under-21s, and Jurgen Klopp stated that he would miss the Watford encounter after aggravating the ailment against Andorra.

With the exception of Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott, who are both out with injury, Klopp has the whole strength of his team to select from.

Due to the absence of Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper and midfielder, Klopp is unlikely to make any changes to his starting lineup.

With Jones and Fabinho out, it’s possible that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Naby Keita may be handed an opportunity in midfield.

