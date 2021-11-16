After criticizing the terror incident in Liverpool, a Tory councillor has apologized.

After a tweet mocking the Liverpool terror attack was sent from his account, a Conservative councillor has apologized.

Paul Nickerson, a Conservative councillor in East Riding, Yorkshire, tweeted the tweet, which featured a photo of the taxi on fire after the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

However, a picture of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been overlaid over the car’s blazing wreckage, making him appear to be advancing towards it.

After the attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a terror suspect was identified.

In this report, we have decided not to share the image that was included in the tweet.