After Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing to Manchester United, Jamie Redknapp teases Gary Neville.

Gary Neville has been taunted by former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp about his long-held dislike of Manchester United’s owners after they bought Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neville was speaking on Sky Sports from Anfield after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with European champions Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Following a busy summer in the transfer market, the former United right-back maintained his conviction that the Reds will not finish in the top three this season, while expressing enthusiasm for his previous club’s Premier League title ambitions.

When questioned by ex-Liverpool manager Redknapp, he was quickly reminded of his earlier condemnation of United ownership.

“How do you feel about the players you’ve brought in – Varane, Sancho, Ronaldo?” Redknapp inquired.

“I mean, you and your pals wanted to torch the Glazers’ stadium last year!

“And now your establishment is known as the Glazer Hotel!” “Have they persuaded you?”

With Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, a Sky Sports guest and former Chelsea striker, howling with amusement in the background, Neville said, “No they haven’t.” When the Glazers are under pressure, they do what they usually do. They go out and sign two or three contracts, which silences the crowd.

“Manchester United has long-standing problems. They couldn’t let Ronaldo leave to Manchester City, so that’s all they could do.

“No one at Manchester United can complain about the three players they signed this summer.

“I predicted on Monday Night Football that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United would finish in the top three, and I’m sticking to my guns.”

Neville, on the other hand, believes Liverpool pose a threat to United because of their recent trophy haul, a period in which the Old Trafford club has won nothing.

“Let’s be clear: Manchester City has been outstanding for the past three, four seasons. Chelsea just won the Champions League, and this season they have a superior team,” he told Sky Sports.

“If you count Liverpool over the previous three or four years, they’re up against the greatest three teams in Europe.”