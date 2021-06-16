After Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration in Portugal’s Euro 2020 opening, Gary Neville claims Diogo Jota.

After his recent performance in Liverpool’s Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, former Manchester United captain and pundit Gary Neville expressed his “sympathy” for the attacker Diogo Jota.

The 24-year-old trudged off after 81 minutes at the Puskas Arena, but Fernando Santos’ team got off to a flying start in their defense of the European Championships with three goals in just ten minutes.

Jota had several opportunities throughout the game, including one early on when he chose to shoot rather than tee up captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite being forced into action, Peter Gulacsi, who was in acres of room on the perimeter of the box, made a theatrical gesture of dissatisfaction towards his Portuguese colleague.

After a strike from eight yards, he forced the former Liverpool goalkeeper into a leg save minutes before the break.

Ronaldo blazed wide from Bruno Fernandes’ inswinging pass moments later, squandering a wonderful opportunity to open the scoring.

With nine minutes remaining, Andre Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt came on to replace Jota, and with six minutes of normal time remaining, Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock with a deflected strike that caught Gulacsi off guard and crept into the far corner.

Then there were Ronaldo’s world-record-breaking goals, and Rafa was once again involved after being brought down in the penalty area. After sending the Hungary goalkeeper the wrong way, the Juventus forward added a second in stoppage time, dancing past Gulacsi to tap home into an empty net.

“A lot of the first half appeared to revolve around him,” said Neville, who was evaluating the game for ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage.

“It’s a question of whether he (Jota) should square the circle with Ronaldo.”

“I believe you should pass it to him if you are calm and composed. The summary comes to a close.