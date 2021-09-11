After Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes a ‘annoying’ transfer claim.

Jurgen Klopp claims he “couldn’t care less” about Liverpool’s Premier League championship contenders’ transfer dealings during the summer window.

While Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United spent over £300 million between them, the Reds were only able to sign centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Last month, City manager Pep Guardiola and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retaliated over Klopp’s comments about their clubs’ enormous summer expenditure.

However, the Reds manager is unconcerned about other clubs and will not be lured into a transfer “circus.”

Liverpool have been scouting a Brazilian talent for five years in the hopes of finding the next Mohamed Salah.

“Clubs conduct business,” he explained. “Obviously, my English is an issue for me. I certainly irritate some of the other managers from time to time.

“I don’t want to do that, and why should I, but I say something because I think it’s right – and it is probably correct in my thinking – and then a few days later I hear from someone else (and wonder why he’s on his toes?)

“To be honest, I don’t give a damn what other clubs are up to. Honest.

“I’ve been here for over six years. When I first arrived here, I joined up for this method. We were pretty successful at the time. Not the most successful in the world, but successful nonetheless. That is exactly how we won a handful of prizes.

“We’re frequently asked why we do things the way we do them. We believed it would be prudent to sign up our squad (on long-term contracts) while we are still here. That’s exactly what we did.

“That isn’t as impressive as the rest of the circus, and I can’t change that; we can’t do transfer business just to be in the circus.

“However, they succeeded. If other teams sign players, that’s OK; we’ll play them and see what we can do.”

United lured Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford from Juventus, making him the most high-profile acquisition of the summer.

Klopp added, “It’s extremely terrible that I have to talk about transfers all the time since I’ve already stated five million.”

“The summary comes to an end.”