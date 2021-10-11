After Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join Manchester United, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers ‘nearly choked’.

Manchester United recruited Cristiano Ronaldo for a second time this summer, but if Liverpool had their way, the second move to Old Trafford would not have happened.

Indeed, the Reds believed Ronaldo was on his way to Anfield in 2003, implying that a return to United 18 years later would have been impossible.

In 2003, Liverpool thought they had finalised a £4 million deal to capture future superstar Ronaldo, only to have manager Gerard Houllier practically choke on his dinner when he discovered the Portuguese ace had joined old rivals Manchester United instead.

Sir Alex Ferguson swooped to get the Sporting CP talent ahead of Barcelona, Juventus, and Arsenal, but he had competition even closer to home, with the Reds, just 32 miles away, believing they’d landed one of the world’s hottest adolescents for what now appears to be a bargain price.

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson, Houllier’s assistant, dined with football agent Tony Henry in Portugal’s capital city as he sought to broker a deal, and recalls the conversation – as he had on prior occasions, such as in his autobiography.

He told The Athletic: "I can still remember Tony's exact remarks." It was everything really pleasant and unhurried.

“It’s £4 million, payable over the course of his four-year contract, or £1 million every year.”

“That appeared to be a fairly logical solution. Then I inquired about the salary, which Tony stated to be £1 million per year, net.” Despite worries about the 18-year-old Ronaldo’s wage demands, Liverpool manager Houllier was still eager to complete a deal because they already knew he was a terrific talent and believed they had an agreement in place to buy him, even though personal conditions had not been finalized.

So it came as a huge shock to Anfield’s management staff to learn via television that their most bitter rivals had beaten them to the punch and gazumped their bid.

