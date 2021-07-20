After criminals attempted to break through the front door, shots were fired at the house.

In what is thought to be a ‘targeted attack,’ gunshots were fired at a home in Wirral.

On Monday, July 19, around 9.30 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Hartington Avenue in Birkenhead in response to reports of gunshots.

Damage to an upper window of a property on the road was discovered by Merseyside Police, however no injuries were recorded.

Witnesses said they saw several people unsuccessfully trying to break through the front door before the rounds were fired, implying that the residence was targeted. They then made their getaway in a BMW.

Officers are doing house-to-house inquiries in the vicinity while crime scene investigators conduct forensic examinations at the spot. To reassure the local community, patrols have been increased.

Following the event, detectives have issued a public call for information.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help us with our inquiries,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the firearms investigation team. Check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices if you saw or heard the incident or anyone fleeing and come forward.

“It appears that this was a targeted attack on a nice evening when locals would be out and about; thankfully, no one was wounded as a result of these guys’ reckless conduct. If you have any information that could assist us in removing these criminals from the streets, please call us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information, please contact our social media department with reference 1183 of 19 July on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.