After ‘creating his own lane’ on a busy road, a man murdered his companion in a terrifying crash.

A man was sentenced to six years in prison today for killing his companion in a terrible incident while driving down the middle of a busy Ellesmere Port road.

After a crash on the A41 near Great Sutton in December 2019, Kelvin Davies, of Irvings Crescent in Saltney, killed his companion Kieran Lloyd and injured the driver of another vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the 22-year-old rev his engine and rapidly overtake other vehicles immediately before the collision on December 19, which happened around 9 p.m.

He was also seen “weaving” between other vehicles while driving down the A41 in a white Toyota with his pal Kieran Lloyd, 19 years old, in the passenger seat.

His car was alleged to be traveling at speeds of 60 to 70 mph, well above the 40 mph speed limit, while ignoring the traffic markings on the single carriageway.

“Instead, he made his own lane, driving in the centre of the road,” a Cheshire Police official stated.

Witnesses saw Davies pull out from a line of traffic and race through the intersection as he neared the Hourd Way traffic signals.

“At that time, he lost control of the vehicle and skidded onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with a Volkswagen Caravelle head on.”

As a result of the collision, Kieran, from Saltney, died at the spot, and a 40-year-old man from Great Sutton, who was traveling in the Volkswagen Caravelle, suffered life-changing injuries.

Davies was also critically hurt in the incident, suffering life-threatening injuries that forced him to stay in the hospital for months.

After pleading guilty to causing death by hazardous driving, he was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday, August 9th.

Davies received a six-year prison sentence, a five-year driving suspension, and will be required to complete an extended retest.

“There are no true winners in this case,” Cheshire Police constable Jim Roger said after the sentencing.

“An 18-year-old man has died, and many people’s lives have been irrevocably altered.

“Kevin Davies was without a doubt at blame for the crash, and he will have to face the consequences.”

