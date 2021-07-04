After creating a business with thousands of followers, identical twins quit their employment.

Identical twin sisters were able to leave their employment after starting their own company, which now has thousands of social media followers.

Ellen and Alex Murphy, both 26, began by designing logos for friends and family businesses, but after two years, they were able to leave their lucrative full-time professions to join the booming company as partners.

Both graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fashion and design in 2018 and went on to work as fashion designers during the day. During the evenings and weekends, they would assist friends and relatives with logos and branding.

Liverpool City Centre will host a public art trail.

In 2019, they launched The Logo Page, and thanks to the power of social media, as well as word of mouth and referrals from former clients, inquiries and orders skyrocketed.

From start-up entrepreneurs and independents to larger organizations wishing to renew their brand, the branding and design firm offers cost-effective brand identity design services.

Ellen was the first of the sisters to start full-time on The Logo Page in 2020, soon before the first lockdown was announced, with a booming order book.

Alex was quickly followed by Ellen, who was laid off and saw it as a great opportunity to devote her full attention to The Logo Page with her twin sister.

Despite the initial confusion and uncertainty, the epidemic resulted in the emergence of a new breed of microbusinesses and entrepreneurs.

As new enterprises opened and existing businesses re-focused to fit pandemic constraints, Alex and Ellen were soon working 16-hour days, seven days a week to complete design demands.

By April of this year, the twins, who share an apartment in Crosby, had outgrown their home office and decided to take the plunge and find and construct the ideal studio so they could continue to expand the company.

The Logo Page is now set up in a creative and exciting area that represents the business and the brand, having painted the room themselves and upcycling as much as possible.

The Instagram presence of the Logo page developed swiftly, and it now has over 11.5k followers.

The twins have worked with over 250 enterprises both locally and nationally, as well as entrepreneurs and small businesses. The summary comes to a close.