After crawling into the hot car as his mother napped, a 2-year-old child died.

The 2-year-old toddler, who was discovered dead inside a heated car in Kansas on Tuesday, had ventured outside his home after waking up from a nap and gotten into the vehicle, according to police.

Sheriff David Falletti of Cowley County stated Thursday that the child’s mother was unaware that her son had left the house. The mother and the toddler were thought to be asleep together, according to authorities. The youngster was later discovered lifeless in the car by his mother. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the residence and administered CPR to the youngster.

According to Kansas.com, “life-saving procedures were attempted and the infant was transferred to the South-Central Kansas Medical Center where the child was pronounced deceased.”

The child’s body was submitted for an autopsy after he was certified deceased by the police. According to preliminary findings, the toddler died as a result of “severe heat exposure.”

After waking up, the toddler unlocked the front door of the house and crawled into the family’s vehicle, according to investigators. The length of time the toddler was inside the vehicle is unknown.

Falletti remarked, “This is a really unfortunate death,” adding, “Our prayers and condolences go out to the family.”

Kansas has been under a heat advisory for the entire week.

Parents should keep an eye on their children and make sure they don’t go exploring, especially in restricted settings, according to medical authorities.

According to NBC affiliate KSN news, Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services Captain Cole Mitchell Mitchell said, “Just making sure that they’re not getting themselves into a position that they can’t get themselves out of, it’s similar to being in a hot car, that turns unfortunate very quickly, especially on a hot, humid day.”

Another recent example occurred in Virginia on Tuesday, when a 5-year-old child died after being left inside an SUV car for many hours.

The temperature was 93 degrees outside at the time. On the day of the incident, the youngster arrived home with a mom and “young” siblings. While the others exited the vehicle, the child remained seated in his car seat. It’s still unclear why the kid didn’t get out of the automobile. Officers arrived at the house within minutes of receiving the 911 call, but the kid died despite CPR. The incident has sparked an investigation by the police.