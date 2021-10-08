After crashing through the roof of a BMW, a man falls from a nine-story building and miraculously survives.

On Wednesday morning, the incident occurred in Jersey City. Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said Thursday that the 31-year-old male, who refused to divulge his identify, was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance and was in critical condition. According to NJ 101.5, she portrayed the incident as an attempted suicide.

The man apparently stood up with his right arm dangling at his side and asked, “What happened?” after dropping roughly 100 feet and crashing through the top of a black Beemer 330i parked outside the building, according to Christina Smith, who observed the spectacular incident.

While walking to a local McDonald’s, the woman said she heard a loud boom but didn’t expect it to be a male. “The car’s back window had just blown out — exploded. The man then leapt to his feet and began yelling. His arm was twisted to the point of becoming useless “She told the news organization.

Smith contacted 911 right away to report the event. The man could be seen screaming in anguish with upper-body injuries in a video that went viral. Smith, on the other hand, feels the man’s fluffy coat may have protected him from more serious injuries.

The individual did not work at the building, according to reports, and it was unclear how he got in.

After the fall, the man reportedly screamed, “Leave me alone, I want to die.”

“He climbed out of the automobile and onto the ground after falling inside the car through the sunroof. He was attempting to rise, while others were attempting to keep him down “According to Mark Bordeaux, who works in the building. “He wished to pass away. That was his plan all along. God, on the other hand, had a different plan in mind.” According to Wallace-Scalcione, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, and authorities are examining it.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.