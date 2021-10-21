After crashing into the front of a house and bursting into flames, a man was apprehended.

At around 9.20 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to Queensland Street in Edge Hill to reports of a car colliding with parked automobiles and bursting into flames.

Officers also got reports that a big crowd had assembled on the roadway.

A automobile had smashed into the front of a house and was extensively damaged, according to photos taken at the site.

The floor was littered with debris, and the front and sides of the car appeared to be the most damaged.

The automobile is likewise enveloped in flames in a video captured by an eyewitness.

Around eight police vehicles, including two police vans, were on the street when The Washington Newsday arrived.

Residents in the area complained to The Washington Newsday that they had been subjected to “weeks” of anti-social behavior and felt “persecuted.”

The massive throng has dispersed after patrols were called to the location.

A male was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt, they added.

Patrols will remain in the area, and investigations are underway, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 1035 from October 20th.