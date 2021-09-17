After crashing his BMW into a row of apartments, the drunk driver said, “I can’t believe my car is so messed up.”

According to a court hearing, a Liverpool woman touched the accelerator instead of the brake, causing her car to crash into a building wall.

Modinat Giwa’s BMW mounted the pavement, drove over a grassy area, and plowed into the front of a block of flats instead of stopping on the road as she had planned.

The car’s airbags were inflated, and the front of the vehicle was severely damaged, according to photos shown by the prosecution at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“I can’t believe my car’s that screwed up!” Giwa told one of the residents after locals dialed 999 to summon the emergency services.

“How about the structure?” the homeowner inquired.

Because of the potential of gas leaking from gas boxes outside the flats, the Scottish Fire Service cordoned off the site in Leyland Road, Bathgate, West Lothian.

Giwa, who was being treated by paramedics when police arrived, had failed a roadside breath test. She was later tested by a police forensic physician at nearby St John’s Hospital in Livingston, West Lothian, and her blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

Giwa, 34, of Torpoint Close, L14, was sentenced after pleading guilty to driving without necessary care and attention while under the influence of alcohol.

Her blood alcohol level was 96 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood after the crash in Bathgate, West Lothian, on May 9, 2020, although the limit in Scotland is 50 milligrams.

At 9 a.m., a witness heard something in the car park outside the apartments, glanced outside, and saw the accused’s silver BMW, according to prosecutor Connor Muir.

A huge blast followed a few seconds later, and the witness noticed the car up against the structure, heavily damaged.

Giwa, who did not have an attorney, informed the court that she had not been drinking on the day in question, but that she had consumed alcohol the day before.

“I pressed the brake and accelerated,” she explained. I apologise.”

“The images show your vehicle colliding with the wall, and you’ve just informed me that’s because you used the accelerator instead of the brake,” Sheriff Susan Craig said.

“The epitome of irresponsibility.”

