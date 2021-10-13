After crashing her car, a teen girl falls to her death off a busy flyover.

After being engaged in a vehicle accident early Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl died after falling over a busy freeway flyover in Houston.

The Sam Houston Tollway/North Freeway intersection, one of the busiest sites for drivers going to the metro region, received a call shortly after midnight concerning a major single-vehicle incident.

Witnesses told authorities that the young driver leaped over the barrier wall after the incident, most likely out of fear of being hit by passing cars.

The girl may have been bewildered and confused after crashing her car, and she may not have realized there was a drop on the other side of the wall she leapt. The adolescent was believed to have died as a result of the collision, according to police.

“It appears that she was attempting to avoid other vehicles on the motorway. You know how it is at night; she may have been attempting to flee, perhaps unaware of what lay beneath; regrettably, she was discovered “KTRK-TV spoke with Lieutenant Mark Contreras.

The identity of the driver has not been revealed by the authorities.

The Houston Police Department was contacted for additional information by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

For drivers, the Sam Houston Tollway is recognized to be a hazardous interchange.

After a six-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, four westbound lanes were closed. Northwest Fire Department and EMS both arrived to the incident, according to police, and all drivers were treated. The cause of the collision was unknown.

A 5-year-old girl died in Houston over the weekend after being ejected from a car driven by a man who authorities say was inebriated.

On Saturday afternoon, witnesses driving on Highway 59 reported seeing a Honda swerving in and out of the southbound lanes before colliding with an 18-wheeler. According to reports, the Honda driver continued driving and allegedly hit a red Mercedes and a box truck.

After colliding with the third vehicle, the little child was apparently ejected from the vehicle.

The girl was taken to the hospital in severe condition by the Houston Fire Department, where she subsequently died.

At the time of the accident, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old were also in the Honda. Both of them were rushed to the hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.