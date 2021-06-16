After crashing a Lamborghini, a Sheffield United player was fined and disqualified.

After crashing his £350,000 Lamborghini supercar, Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset was fined £5,000 and banned from driving for six months.

The 25-year-old Frenchman collided with a Vauxhall and a Land Rover on Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road South on January 4, severely damaging his orange vehicle, magistrates heard on Tuesday.

“The force involved in the incident meant the Lamborghini had to be traveling at a large speed and must have been on the wrong side of the road for the accident to have occurred,” prosecutor Ellis Wilsdon said.

Mousset initially claimed not to be the driver of the automobile, according to Ms Wilsdon, and failed a roadside breath test.

However, he tested positive for alcohol at a police station, with a value of 32 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 years old.

Mousset was not present at the hearing, but his lawyer, Nick Terry, entered a guilty plea on his behalf for driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

Mr Terry said that his client was paid £20,000 per week.

Mousset was disqualified under the “totting” rules, with nine penalty points for driving without necessary care and attention, according to Chair of the Bench Paul Bristow.

For three different speeding offenses, the footballer already has nine points on his license.

Mr Bristow imposed a £5,000 punishment on the player, as well as £110 in expenses and a £190 victim surcharge. For the other offense, there was no specific penalty.

The alarm was raised by a neighbor who heard a car “revving” outside his house just after midnight and observed two guys arguing in the street near the damaged automobiles, according to Ms Wilsdon.

According to her, the power of the impact was enough to turn the Land Rover around.

Mousset told witnesses his cousin was driving the automobile in a 30 mph zone, she claimed, and the defendant fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended.

According to the prosecution, the player confirmed he was the driver during a subsequent police questioning but did not go any further. (This is a brief piece.)