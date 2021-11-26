After coworkers pumped air into his body, a textile mill worker died of liver damage.

A 23-year-old jute mill worker died when his coworkers played a joke on him by pumping compressed air into his body. The man died on Wednesday after his liver was irreversibly damaged.

The terrible occurrence occurred on November 16 in the Indian state of West Bengal, according to The Indian Express.

Rahmat Ali, the victim, was a contract worker at Northbrook Jute Mill’s vending department.

According to reports in the local media, Ali was preparing to leave after his night shift when the incident occurred. Sahazada Khan, a coworker, was cleaning a machine with an air pipe when he slammed the pressurised air pipe into Ali’s backside. While Khan continued to pump air into Ali’s body, their teammates apparently pinned him down.

Ali passed out immediately and was transported to a neighboring hospital. His health, however, was so grave that physicians had to transfer him to a private nursing care in Kolkata.

He could not be saved despite spending more than ten days in the intensive care unit. “Doctors informed that due to the air pressure, his liver was severely damaged,” the victim’s brother, Amjad Ali, told The Indian Express. In addition, the man suffered from various organ failure.

After the event, relatives of the deceased gathered outside the hospital and factory to demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice. They also listed a few people they believe were involved in the horrible crime.

The accused and the victim both worked at the Northbrook Jute Mill, which did not respond to a request for comment. According to police, an investigation has been opened into the event, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

This is the third incidence of its kind to occur in India this year. Two industrial workers died in similar circumstances when compressed air was forced into their rectum by their coworkers. Sukhram Yadav, a Madhya Pradesh resident, died in January after a buddy used a compressor for drying pulses to pump the air. In a pulses factory, the two collaborated.

After a wage disagreement, another guy died after his employer pumped air into his body. Despite the fact that the man was transported to the hospital after collapsing, he died as a result of his injuries.