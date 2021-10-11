After COVID-related staff deaths, the school district will keep the mask mandate and defy Abbott’s order.

In direct defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s injunction against such restrictions, a school district in Waco, Texas, has pledged to maintain mask wearing mandatory in its schools, citing many staff illnesses and deaths linked to COVID-19 as reason for its decision.

“We’ve lost personnel along the way,” Susan Kincannon, superintendent of the Waco Independent School District (ISD), told The Texas Tribune in a Monday piece. It’s been heartbreaking to see. As a superintendent, I never imagined I’d have to deal with something like this. It’s been a long road since we started.” The Waco ISD is one of around a dozen Texas school districts facing legal action as a result of Abbott’s decision to leave the rule in place.

The district lost the principal of G.W. Carver Middle School during the start of the pandemic, according to Kincannon. When students returned to in-person lessons in August, two instructors from the neighbouring Connally Independent School District died of COVID-19 problems.

According to Kincannon, coronavirus infections among Waco ISD faculty began to rise substantially during the first week of school, and a member of the district’s communications staff became ill with COVID not long after and died.

Kincannon said she had intended to defy Abbott’s directive and let people decide whether or not to wear masks on their own. She thought the risk was too big after an increase in Texas coronavirus infections throughout the summer due to the Delta type.

“During the first three days of school, cases started to come up at a rapid pace. We saw a total of 104 cases. “We took seven weeks last year to get to 100 instances,” Kincannon told the Tribune. “We saw 285 cases in the second week of school.” As a result of what we were seeing in our classrooms and how quickly the cases were increasing, we made the decision to impose masks.” Waco ISD’s chief of staff, Kyle DeBeer, told the Tribune that district officials were unsure whether Abbott’s edict prohibiting schools from enforcing mask laws was within his jurisdiction as governor. “Clearly, we’ve felt this way from the beginning, or we wouldn’t have instituted a mask,” he remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.