After COVID complications, an unvaccinated man is given the option of a double leg amputation or death.

An unvaccinated guy from Alamo, Texas, who had serious COVID-19 issues said he was given the option of having both legs amputated or dying.

After recovering from the leg procedure, Pepe Forina told KVEO-TV, “It was either amputate my feet and live or leave them on and die, therefore it was a no-brainer.”

Forina, 54, told the channel that he was admitted on July 26 after his wife dialed 911 because he was having trouble breathing after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

After weeks in the hospital, Forina stated he felt better for a short time before his condition deteriorated dramatically.

“On the 8th of August, the doctor contacts my wife and says, ‘He is improving.’ They called her again on August 9th with a completely different message, saying he might not make it overnight,” he told KVEO.

Forina claims he first saw the physical symptoms that he was in difficulty about this time.

“They transferred me from the COVID unit to the ordinary hospital’s ICU. When I glanced at my feet and saw that they were black, I realized something was wrong,” he explained.

Forina went on to describe how he made it through a hard night, which he claimed stunned even his physicians. He was then faced with a life-changing decision. He had to have both of his legs amputated below the knee or he would die.

Forina had peripheral vascular disease, hypertension, and other high-risk factors, according to Dr. Federico Vallejo, a pulmonary and critical care doctor who treated for her at DHR Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Edinburg, Texas. COVID patients, according to the expert, have a higher chance of limb amputation.

Forina underwent surgery on September 7 and is now receiving therapy in preparation for his return home.

Forina stated he refused his wife and daughter’s demands to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview with The Monitor, a newspaper in McAllen, Texas. When questioned why he didn’t get vaccinated, he said it was because of “stupidity.”

“Stupidity,” Forina explained, “basically because I didn’t believe in it.” “I couldn’t believe a vaccine could… I simply did not want to. This is a condensed version of the information.