After Covid-19 testing ahead of Newcastle United, Liverpool have confirmed the replacements for Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

In the Liverpool-Newcastle United match at Anfield, Ibrahima Konate replaces Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Van Dijk is one of three players who have returned a suspected positive COVID-19 test, while Fabinho is also out due to the same issue, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking his place.

Curtis Jones is the third player to test positive, and all three have been ordered to self-isolate.

Jones has only recently returned to first-team training following an eye injury, but he will play no role in Liverpool’s attempt to cut the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to just one point.

On Thursday, the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s senior personnel – including the first-team players and coaching staff – were all re-tested, with no positive results.

The front three are Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane, with Roberto Firmino relegated to the bench for the visit of the Magpies.