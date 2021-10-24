After courageous teens observed her crying in Bonmarché, a woman was rendered speechless.

The public has dubbed three young people “heroes” after they chased down a robber who had stolen an elderly woman’s purse.

After three young people witnessed her fleeing from a shop in St Helens town centre and tracked her down, video footage of a lady who stole the purse of a 70-year-old disabled woman – which cannot be aired due to ongoing investigations – has appeared online.

Millie Jones, 17, was in the Hardshaw Centre with her boyfriend and friend around 10.30 a.m. Monday (October 18) when they saw a woman being chased out of Bonmarché by a store clerk and an elderly woman crying.

A man has died as a result of the Queensway tunnel collapse.

Margaret Evaskicas, who has been identified as the elderly woman, was shivering and crying as she sought to catch up to the robber, Millie added.

McKenzie Bolton, 17, and Adam Shaw, 22, pursued the woman until they discovered her in a B&M entry, where they recovered the handbag and everything inside.

“We were walking across town outside of the Hardshaw Centre when we witnessed someone pull a woman’s handbag out of her bag in Bonmarché and she raced off with it,” Millie told The Washington Newsday.

“An elderly lady emerged, sobbing and trembling.

“I stayed with her to make her feel safe and secure, while my partner chased down the women and returned the purse with all of her belongings intact.

“[Margaret] wanted to hand over money to my boyfriend after he returned the handbag, but he refused because he would have done it for anyone else.”

Millie added that after the purse was found, the two lads walked to the train station to continue their journey to Liverpool when they observed the burglar sitting in the station’s waiting area and alerted the police to approach her.

The video was shared on Facebook, with many people congratulating the ‘heroes’ who pursued the woman, including Margaret’s daughter, Kelley Garth, who was pointed to the post.

“Thank you all for supporting my mother yesterday,” Kelley said.

“The terrible part is that if this jerk had asked my mother for.

“The summary comes to an end.”