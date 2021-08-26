After cops discovered their decomposing bodies at home, a Baltimore mother admits to killing two children.

According to police, a 28-year-old mother from Maryland admitted to killing her two children a day after their decomposing bodies were discovered in her home.

Jamerria Hall of Baltimore has admitted to the murders of her two children, Da’Neria Thomas, six, and Davin Thomas, eight. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison indicated at a press conference on Wednesday that Hall will face charges in their murders.

Deputies were dispatched to a Coventry Road apartment on Tuesday after a resident reported a foul odor. The rotting bodies of the two youngsters were discovered in two separate rooms within the apartment by responding officers. Hall acknowledged to killing the children during a police questioning, according to Harisson.

The reason and method of death have yet to be established. Meanwhile, according to The Baltimore Sun, investigators are collaborating with the medical examiner’s office and Child Protective Services as part of the inquiry.

“There is nothing more difficult than investigating the murder of a child, let alone two children,” Harrison said.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott remarked, “This is an unimaginable, gut-wrenching catastrophe.” “Davin and Da’Neira, who are six and eight years old, should be starting school like the rest of the city’s children,” Scott continued.

He said he’ll look into the issue to see whether any agency failures played a role in the children’s deaths. “We must and will close any breach that allows tragedies like this to happen,” said the mayor.

Hall apparently talked about her depression difficulties on her Facebook page in April. “Every month I had supervised probation office visits. I suffer from myofascial pain syndrome. PTSD always taps me on the shoulder and triggers my anxiety,” the Baltimore Sun reported, citing the woman’s Facebook post.

Hall was charged with first-degree arson and child endangerment in 2018, according to court records. The charges stemmed from an incident when she attempted to set her mother’s apartment on fire while she was staying with her parents for a night.

According to the police complaint, Hall created a shrine in the house with family photos and souvenirs before lighting them on fire and fleeing with her children. The Baltimore police had issued a missing alert for Hall and her two children in October 2018 but they were soon found safely.

Hall pleaded guilty to the charges and the court ordered her to serve a five-year sentence with all but one year. Washington Newsday Brief News.