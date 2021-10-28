After controversial plans for dwellings in front of the mosque were denied, the community rejoiced.

West Tree Estates’ (WTE) intentions to build on land in Roseberry Street, Liverpool 8, were overturned by the Liverpool Planning Committee.

Kenneth Guy’s plans would have resulted in the construction of 11 dwellings on land off Rosebery Street, near the Al Rahma Mosque.

The suggestions were met with opposition by L8 Matters CLT, Liverpool Muslim Society (LMS), and individual members of the community.

The development was criticized for not being in keeping with the surrounding region, creating overshadowing of neighbors, and harming residential amenity, among other things.

At the meeting, L8 Matters CLT, Committee member Tom Clements, LMS chair Dr Badr Abdulla, and individual members of the community spoke.

Everyone was unified in their opposition, and their justifications were accepted.

Following a site visit on the morning of October 19, Councillor Tony Concepcion stated that he was sure that the scale of the development was too large “would result in overshadowing and have a negative impact on neighbors’ residential amenity.”

The plans were rejected overwhelmingly, much to the pleasure of local residents and the wider community, thanks to Councillor Concepcion’s motion.

Lucille Harvey, assisted by Tom Logan (both Princes Park ward councillors), presided over a gathering of concerned community members held at the PAL Centre, Mulgrave Street, days after the plans were rejected.

“The Liverpool City Council (LCC) has social value,” Lucile and Tom continued, “and this is at the heart of the new Mayor’s (Joanne Anderson’s) administration.”

When assessing the development of land within communities, this analyzes factors such how lodging, shops, and apprenticeships provide excellent social value.

Tom stated, ” “It is quite rare for planning to be denied, so this is a significant judgment and a significant victory for the community.

“The Planning Department considered every point, and because they were satisfied with the arguments, they denied the application.” “..

L8 Matters CLT committee member Sonia Bassey told The Washington Newsday: “The ideas were unanimously rejected, which was a watershed moment for the Liverpool 8 neighborhood.

Sonia continued: “The entire community has been battling these proposals, which are tied to a portfolio of land given to WTE in 2017.

“It was, and continues to be, a community choice.”

