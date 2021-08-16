After contracting the virus, Cardinal Raymond Burke, known for his COVID skepticism, was placed on a ventilator.

After acquiring the virus, Cardinal Raymond Burke, a conservative member of the Catholic Church renowned for his COVID-19 skepticism during the pandemic, was placed on a ventilator, according to the Associated Press.

Burke tweeted on August 10 that he had been infected with COVID-19 but was undergoing medical treatment and was sleeping comfortably.

Burke tweeted, “Please pray for me as I begin my recovery.” “Let us put our faith in God’s providence. “May God continue to bless you.”

Burke, 73, was hospitalized with the illness and placed on a ventilator, according to his staff, who tweeted on Saturday.

“(His Eminence) recited the Rosary for those who were infected with the illness….

His staff said, “Let us immediately pray the Rosary for him.”

Burke has expressed reservations about the COVID-19 vaccination in the past. During a speech at the virtual Rome Life Forum in May 2020, he stated that “vaccination cannot be imposed on civilians in a totalitarian manner.”

He also repeated other unverified conspiracy theories about the vaccination, such as that it injects users with “a kind of microchip” that allows them to “be controlled by the State.”

Burke was hospitalized in Wisconsin after becoming sick, according to the Washington Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Burke served as bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse from 1995 until 2004. He was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, in southern Wisconsin.

In recent weeks, 19 cases have risen in Wisconsin, owing mostly to the Delta variety. As of Wednesday, the state’s seven-day case average was at 1,139, the highest level since February.

Burke’s whereabouts were unknown on Monday, according to the diocese. Burke’s whereabouts are unknown, according to a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Officials from the Vatican’s press office did not immediately respond to an email.

Burke is a canon lawyer with a doctorate. He was appointed Archbishop of St. Louis after leaving the Diocese of La Crosse. He was in that role for more than four years before resigning in August 2008 to supervise the Vatican’s supreme court. He was the first person from the United States to hold that position.

Burke has earned a reputation as a conservative who is not afraid to speak his mind. In 2004, he made headlines in the United States when he announced he would refuse Holy Communion to.