After contracting meningitis while on vacation at the Jersey Shore, a NJ nurse loses both arms and feet.

After contracting meningitis while on vacation at the Jersey Shore, a 37-year-old nurse in New Jersey had both arms and feet amputated.

Jon had been sick with an uncommon case of strep meningitis while working as a nurse on a COVID-19 hospital ward in Gloucester County over the summer. The nurse had spent seven weeks at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, attempting to gain enough stability to undergo meningitis treatment and surgery.

By the time he was stable enough to get medical treatment for strep meningitis, however, his hands and feet had changed a variety of colors due to sepsis. As a result, Jon and his 34-year-old wife Kay decided to amputate his limbs and feet in order to improve his chances of survival.

“Because we knew there was nothing else we could do, we were quite proactive about him receiving the amputations.” So, even if you know there is nothing you can do, you must move forward. Kay, who is also a nurse, told NJ.com, “You can’t move forward unless you get rid of dead material.”

Streptococcal meningitis, commonly known as strep meningitis, is a condition in which the fluid and membranes around a patient’s brain and spinal cord become inflamed. A viral infection is the most common cause of meningitis in the United States.

While many cases of meningitis go away on their own within a few weeks, some require immediate antibiotic therapy.

Meningitis symptoms include a high temperature, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, seizures, light sensitivity, and a skin rash.

If the patient does not receive immediate antibiotic treatment, bacterial meningitis can turn lethal within days. According to Mayo Clinic, delaying treatment raised the risk of lifelong brain damage and death.

Jon is recovering from kidney failure in a Philadelphia rehabilitation clinic about four months after the surgery. He may also be matched for a hand transplant and fitted with prosthetics in order to return to work at Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Nurses at the hospital where Jon works have also started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise $1 million for surgeries that Jon’s health insurance may not cover. The Go Fund Me account had raised $63,229 as of Tuesday.