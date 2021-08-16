After contracting COVID and RSV at the same time, a baby fights for his life.

After a cough turned into severe symptoms in a matter of days, a 4-month-old baby is battling both COVID-19 and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in an intensive care unit.

On Saturday night, Hudson Hooten started coughing. He was admitted to Children’s Medical Center Dallas on Wednesday.

Brooke Hooten, his mother, told FOX4 that her son was projectile vomiting. “He was coughing,” says the narrator. He had been crying for over an hour.”

Doctors informed the family that their son had been assigned the last ICU bed available. He’s breathing with the assistance of oxygen presently.

Brooke Hooten continued, “He’s doing a lot better.” “I think he doesn’t appear as unwell now that he’s on oxygen,” she says. They’ve been administering fluids to him.”

The hospital is “at absolute capacity,” according to Dr. Seth Kaplan, a Frisco physician and president of the Texas Pediatric Society. “It’s full with kids with various respiratory infections,” he added.

The pediatrician expressed concern about the high number of pediatric hospitalizations in North Texas. He is asking parents to take all precautions possible to help prevent the spread of the infectious delta variety.

“The combination of RSV and COVID has clearly proven to be very, very challenging,” he said. “It’s especially where we’ll see our younger kids that get COVID have problems when they have both.” “On that basis, we’re concerned about what’s to come later in the season when influenza returns.”

“The mask will be the most crucial thing for the kids under the age of 12,” he stressed. “If you are eligible for vaccination, please take advantage of it.

Brooke Hooten, a registered medical assistant, and her husband are not immune to COVID-19, and no one in their family has tested positive.

She explained, “I’ve had numerous physicians at Children’s advise me like you need to get vaccinated.” “And I’m like, I got it,” she says. Yes, I do. However, if it comes down to saving my child’s life, I’d say yes. I’ll get vaccinated, for example.”

