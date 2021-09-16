After contracting COVID, an unvaccinated mother and daughter died days apart.

A mother and daughter from Northern Ireland died in a hospital just days apart after not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

After getting the virus, Sammie-Jo Forde, 32, died on Sunday at Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast.

According to the BBC, Forde was being treated on the same ward as her mother Heather Maddern, who died on August 31 from COVID-19.

Forde’s father, Kevin McAllister, said neither of his children had been inoculated against the virus and that their deaths had “just wrecked my world.”

“I’ve lost my daughter, my best friend,” he told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

According to the BBC, Forde, of Groomsport, was married with four young children, the oldest of whom is 13 years old.

McAllister claimed that his former girlfriend Maddern and Forde worked as elderly caretakers.

“They were very, very close,” he told the BBC. They collaborated on projects, lived together, and died together. I never, ever imagined I’d have to bury my daughter.”

Forde had texted McAllister from her hospital bed, informing him that Maddern had passed away. Forde, according to McAllister, did not have any underlying issues.

Forde and his former girlfriend were not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the distressed father.

“They assisted other people and they couldn’t even help themselves,” he told the BBC. These people who aren’t getting the COVID-19 shot aren’t thinking about the people they’re leaving behind.”

Forde’s spouse John and their children have set up a GoFundMe page to seek funds. As of Thursday morning, the appeal has garnered more than £10,600, significantly exceeding the £1,000 goal.

“Anyone fortunate enough to know Sammie understood how she felt about John (her caveman) and her children,” it said. She was a wonderful mother and a wonderful wife who will never be forgotten.

“I can’t image what he or the kids are going through right now. It’s unfathomable for them to lose not only their grandmother/mother-in-law, but also their mother/wife.”

“If we can pull together and donate as much as we [can]to support John and the kids financially through this, that will be one worry off their shoulders,” the appeal said. This is a condensed version of the information.