After contracting covid, a man who was “adored by everyone” died.

Friends paid tribute to a well-known community figure who was known for his “wicked sense of humour” after he succumbed to coronavirus.

George Dawson, 74, passed away earlier this month after spending much of his final year in the hospital owing to a variety of health issues.

On July 28, the boater, who was well regarded as a regular at West Lancashire’s canalside pubs, tested positive for coronavirus and died two weeks later at Southport Hospital.

George has lived aboard a narrowboat in Burscough for more than 30 years, becoming a popular and well-known figure in the village, according to LancsLive.

He visited surrounding towns such as Parbold on a regular basis and took longer journeys, one of which carried his ‘El Cyd’ boat to the River Thames.

Suzanne Holdsworth, a fellow Burscough resident, led the tributes to a friend she described as private but much-loved. She knew George from numerous drinking venues throughout the village, as did many others.

“I guess everyone who knows him ran into George in the pub,” Suzanne added.

“He merely used to go to the Hop Vine, the Ship, and the Packet House, the Slipway, where he was quite well known.

“He was a boater who liked to moor near the pubs,” says the narrator.

“He was enamored with sailing and spent years cruising the country’s canals. He had some great adventures, including a trip down the Thames in a narrowboat. Can you picture what that was like?”

“He was quite reserved and private, but he had a terrible sense of humour,” she continued.

“He liked to tell stories; he was a very private person who took a long time to get to know people, but once he did, he was a really nice guy who was extremely friendly.”

He was rarely seen without his best companion Joey, a border collie spaniel mix, for many years.

“He was a dog lover,” Suzanne explained. He was given a puppy named Joey and immediately fell in love with him.

“They were inextricably linked. Joey was introduced to anyone who met George. George was never the same when Joey died about seven years ago.”

Despite his enthusiasm for the.