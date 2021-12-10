After contracting COVID-19 at school, a Minnesota student died.

The state’s health agency announced Thursday that a second Minnesota student has died this school year from a COVID-19 infection linked to schools, bringing the total number of pupils who have died from school-related infections to three since the epidemic began.

WCCO Channel 4 reported Education Minnesota president Denise Specht as stating, “This is tragic news, and I hope Minnesotans can come together and do everything we can to prevent another student from dying from this illness.”

The Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) most recent weekly COVID-19 report, which was released Thursday, did not include any identifying information for the dead student. However, in last week’s report, the department stated that a teenager from Beltrami County died of COVID-19 due to a pre-existing medical condition.

According to the MDH’s latest report, a total of 18 staff members have died as a result of school-related COVID-19 infections.

According to the data, there were 47,223 student instances affiliated with schools in Minnesota, with 191 cases being hospitalized and 26 ending up in critical care units (ICU). In addition, 300 employees were hospitalized, with 58 being admitted to the intensive care unit.

“We must stand strong and do everything we can to keep school facilities safe places to learn and work,” said Specht, whose organization, according to KROX Radio 1260, is Minnesota’s largest teachers’ union.

Education Since then, Minnesota has demanded that the state’s health agency reveal anonymized summaries of the school staff members who have died, as well as the almost 500 kids and staff members who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

The information, according to the union, will benefit school district decision-makers in improving safety practices for students and employees.

In Thursday’s weekly update, Minnesota reported 952,232 positive COVID-19 cases and 9,814 deaths.

Positive sentiment in the state hit 11.9 percent. According to WCCO Channel 4, the highest total reported as of Dec. 1 was Thursday, accounting for the data lag. Since December of last year, the optimism rate has been at an all-time high.

According to data published by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported 49,660,358 COVID-19 cases and 794,647 deaths.