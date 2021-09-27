After contracting COVID-19, an outspoken Catholic Cardinal and vaccine skeptic was released from the hospital.

The Associated Press reported that a leading conservative Catholic bishop who has been public about his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism is out of the hospital after catching the sickness in August.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, said on his website on Saturday that he had been released from an unidentified hospital on September 3. He stated that he was staying in a place near his family, but he did not specify where he was staying.

Burke stated in the letter that he was undergoing rehabilitation at the residence because he still suffers from exhaustion and difficulties breathing as a result of his COVID-19 illness, according to the Associated Press. The cardinal would not elaborate on the type of therapy he was receiving, but stated he was making steady progress and that a secretary from Rome had moved into the residence to assist him.

Burke added in the letter, “I cannot anticipate when I will be able to resume my normal activities.” “It appears that it will take a few more weeks.”

He said God had saved him for “some job” he wanted him to do with the support of the church, and he requested people to pray for him, the world, and the church, which are all “beset with so much confusion and error to the great and even mortal injury of many souls.” He didn’t go into detail.

Burke announced on Twitter on August 10 that he had contracted the illness. Six days later, his staff reported that he was drugged and breathing through a ventilator. Burke was taken off the ventilator on August 21, according to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a shrine Burke built in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Burke announced on Twitter on August 30 that he had been relocated from intensive care to a room at an unnamed hospital.

Pope Francis remarked earlier this month that he doesn’t understand why people refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, admitting that “even among the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists.” In an apparent reference to Burke, he dubbed one of the cardinals a “poor person” who had been hospitalized with the sickness and said, “Well, the irony of life.”

Burke was demoted from his role as head of the Vatican's supreme court after comparing the church to a ship in 2014.