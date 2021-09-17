After contracting COVID-19, an 8-year-old develops a “rare” paralyzing disease.

After contracting COVID-19 in March, an 8-year-old girl from Minnesota acquired a “rare” autoimmune condition that has left her crippled.

Avella Bauer, who had a low fever days before, was found unresponsive by her mother, Lani Bauer, and was brought to the Masonic Children’s Hospital in March, according to KMSP, a Fox station in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Bauer was paralyzed at the time because of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare autoimmune condition in which the body attacks its own cells and tissues, causing the brain and spinal cord to enlarge, according to NBC News.

According to KMSP, the ADEM diagnosis was connected to COVID infection because the disease is caused by a viral infection, and the coronavirus was the only virus Bauer tested positive for at the time.

Dr. Michael Pitt, Bauer’s pediatrician, told the publication, “We have every reason to assume that COVID was the triggering infection here.”

“We’re finding cases of ADEM all around the world where COVID is the only virus found.”

Bauer’s skull was partially removed due to swelling in her brain, and she now requires a feeding tube to eat while immobile in her hospital bed, according to NBC News. Because of the brain damage caused by ADEM, she was also unable to see. According to the news outlet, her physicians believe she still has some eyesight, although it is unclear to what extent.

Bauer’s form of ADEM is known as acute hemorrhagic encephalomyelitis (AHEM), and the damage to her brain is so severe that she may not recover. “We’re witnessing an extreme that is very, very rare, but it’s absolutely something we would want to prevent,” Dr. Pitt told NBC News.

In four to six months, most children recover from ADEM. In June of 2020, ADEM was linked to COVID. There have been dozens of cases of ADEM linked to COVID infections.

Bauer hopes that by sharing her daughter’s experience, more people will wear masks and get vaccinated.

“If getting the shot and wearing your mask is one step closer to preventing this [happening]to another child, that’s what I want to stress,” she told NBC News. I want to emphasize the importance of wearing your mask.”