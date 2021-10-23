After continually canceling his wedding, Jeremy Kyle marries his fiancee.

After having to reschedule their wedding six times, Jeremy Kyle married his fiancee Vicky Burton.

According to The Sun, the 56-year-old talk show presenter married on Friday in Windsor, Berkshire.

Kyle returned to radio last month with a talkRadio drivetime show.

Following the death of a participant, his confrontational ITV series was canceled indefinitely by the network in May 2019.

“Vick’s been my rock in my worst times,” Kyle told the publication.

“Seeing her today, having such a good time at her dream wedding, was amazing.”

“Thankfully, after all of the Covid cancellations and postponements, we finally got to enjoy the big day we’d both been looking forward to.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show had been on the air since 2005, but it was cancelled permanently after Steve Dymond, 63, died a week after an episode featuring him was shot.

MPs and members of the public have called for the show to be canceled in the wake of his death.

Kyle recently expressed his feelings of being “hunted” and “scapegoated.”

He further stated that he was unable to leave the house and that, as a result of his bad mood, he sought medical help, where he was diagnosed with an anxiety problem.