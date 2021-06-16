After consuming a “significant amount of alcohol,” a Tory MP was ordered to publicly apologize for bullying parliamentary committee staff.

In the House of Commons, a Tory MP has been ordered to make a public apology for bullying parliamentary committee staff while dealing with IT issues. After being unable to attend a committee hearing due to technical difficulties, Daniel Kawczynski acted in a “threatening and intimidating manner” towards the complainants.

According to the disciplinary report, the Shrewsbury and Atcham MP drank “a significant amount of alcohol” on the day and called the committee staff manager while inebriated, which was “grossly unprofessional.”

According to the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which decides on appeals and sanctions in bullying cases, Mr Kawczynski should apologize in the House. “We accept that the circumstances that arose on April 27 2020 were difficult,” said Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP.

“However, they were difficult for everyone.”

While we understand that an MP’s life is stressful, these responsibilities and stresses do not justify a lack of courtesy, an exaggerated sense of importance or entitlement, or bullying. ”

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone ruled that he had been “intimidating and threatening” to the staff – referred to in the report as C1 and C2 – and had “abused his power” as an MP by making malicious claims about their poor performance. The MP had been “repeatedly rude, aggressive, and impatient” with the two complainants and other staff, as well as making “critical and untruthful comments” on a WhatsApp group shared with other committee members.

C1 expressed his displeasure with the MP’s behavior in “several” phone calls and WhatsApp messages. Mr Kawczynski’s behavior left the complainant feeling “anxious, upset, harassed, and intimidated.”

C2 also complained about phone calls and WhatsApp comments. The MP accepts that on