After consuming a cold drink, a 13-year-old vomits blood and dies; the girl’s dead body becomes blue.

After eating a cold drink purchased from a small grocery store in India, a 13-year-old girl became extremely unwell and vomited blood.

The teen’s body had begun to turn blue by the time she was transported to the hospital, and she was certified dead upon arrival.

On Tuesday, a horrifying tragedy occurred in Chennai, India’s southernmost metropolis.

Tharani, the girl, was said to have brought the cold drink from a shop close to her home. She quickly began vomiting blood after drinking it. Her older sister called her parents at work and asked them to hurry home, according to News 18.

The girl had passed out by that point. Her family hurried her to a neighboring hospital, but she was pronounced dead there. Her parents stated that the body had begun to turn blue by that time.

Tharani developed asthma, and physicians recommended her not to drink aerated drinks. Tharani’s older sister allegedly tried to stop her, but she was still able to swallow it, according to police.

The kid died of asphyxiation after the drink entered her respiratory system, according to the autopsy report, but her parents have filed a complaint stating the product was harmful to consume.

Following an inquiry, food safety inspectors in the city temporarily shut down a cold beverage production facility on Wednesday.

The drink samples were transferred to a forensic lab for analysis. Officers also recalled over 540 bottles from the same batch that had been distributed throughout the city. The manufacturing unit’s proprietors will be questioned soon.

A 58-year-old man died in Bali last year after allegedly consuming an expired soft drink. Kevin James Nunn became unwell after ingesting two cans of tonic water that had expired. He complained of chest trouble right away and died shortly after. There was no evidence that he was poisoned on purpose, according to police.