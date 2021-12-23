After consuming a 15-inch Toblerone, a sly spaniel spends Christmas Day in the vet’s office.

Last Christmas, a sly spaniel-setter mix was rushed to the doctor after devouring a 15-inch Toblerone.

Sandy stole the tasty treat from under the tree after her parents, Lisa and Andrew Sinclair, had gone to bed on Christmas Eve.

Chocolate is highly toxic to dogs, causing poisoning and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmia – forcing Lisa and Sandy to travel from their home near Perth to the Vets Now Dundee pet emergency facility at the most inconvenient time of year.

The Sinclairs’ adventure began shortly before 1 a.m., when Lisa was startled awake by a loud and odd rustling noise emanating from the sitting room.

She went downstairs to find “spaniel on stilts” Sandy, a mix of an Irish setter and a springer, treating himself to the huge chocolate bar.

Sandy, who was 18 months old at the time, had also shredded a bath bomb, causing havoc around the tree.

Sandy had virtually consumed the entire 750 grams of chocolate after ripping the cardboard packaging.

As Lisa discovered, he even had time to stow the final scrap of Toblerone under a blanket for later consumption.

“I’d literally just gotten off to sleep when I heard the disturbance and thought,’something isn’t right here!'” Lisa explained.

We’d only had Sandy for about six months at that point — we’d rehomed him from another family — and he was sleeping on the sofa at night since that’s how he’d been sleeping at his previous home.

“He’s not usually one to go seeking for food he’s not supposed to have, but I think he just smelled the chocolate and couldn’t resist.”

“He seemed fine, and he seemed very pleased with himself, but we’ve had dogs before, and we know how hazardous it can be if they get their hands on something like that.”

“The two issues we had were the amount of food he’d consumed and the fact that it was Christmas; we weren’t sure how we could obtain any assistance.”

“The more we Googled it, the more we realized how bad it may be for Sandy, who looks like a spaniel on stilts, despite the fact that he appeared to be fine.”

“Fortunately for us, the summary concludes.”