After constructing an aviary in her garden, a woman receives wonderful texts.

Budgies have a life-changing aspect, according to a woman who breeds them as a pastime in her garden shed.

People she’d given budgies to texted her out of the blue to say how the birds had helped them overcome their despair.

When Sarah Armstrong, 27, created an aviary in her garden shed in February of this year, she had no clue what an influence birds could have.

Last year’s 50p coin sold for £21,000, yet there are more in circulation.

She described how she felt after reading the texts to The Washington Newsday.

“It made me feel like I’d truly accomplished something,” the Maghull woman added. It just makes you feel like, “Wow, I’m really doing this for a reason.” And I’ve now assisted six folks with similar issues.

“I assisted someone who was on the edge of committing suicide by introducing him to a new interest. And everything in his life has changed.

“It just goes to show that having a pet, especially a newborn budgie, can really draw individuals out of their shell and give them something to think about.”

Sarah received a snapshot of their budgie via text message.

“My boy Charlie,” they wrote. I’ve been quite fortunate. He’s my savior, my beacon in the night. He has given me the strength I required to extricate myself out of a dark and terrifying situation.

“He has brought a grin back to my face and given me a reason to get out of bed every day.”

“I used to be pretty sad and dealing psychologically with depression,” another person remarked. They’ve made my life so much happier and healthier since I obtained my budgies from you.”

Sarah has been surrounded by birds since she was a toddler, as her father is a bird collector. She now has her own collection, having hand-reared the chicks and tamed them to sit on shoulders.

She has a total of 40 birds, including ten chicks. It’s not only budgies, which are one of the most popular pet birds in the UK.

Sarah has parrotlets, which are little, aggressive birds native to South and Central America. She also has zebra finches, which have an orange beak. “The summary has come to an end.”