After conquering Kabul, Taliban soldiers can be seen working out in the Presidential Palace gym.

As the terrorist group flaunts its grip over the capital, video footage of Taliban soldiers working out at a gym inside Kabul’s presidential palace has appeared online.

After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, the palace was handed over to the insurgents in a power transfer that stunned the entire community.

Inside government facilities, images showed Taliban fighters reclining in seats, roaming through the halls with their rifles in hand, and snapping pictures of each other have surfaced.

The most recent astonishing clip shows up to a dozen men filming themselves using weights and other equipment from inside the presidential palace, according to reports.

“They [the Taliban]practice sports in Jim Hall in the Presidential Palace in Kabul,” Middle Eastern news outlet Mulhak tweeted with a 30-second video. Since it was posted on Twitter on Monday, the video has received over four million views.

The video has elicited a wide range of reactions online, with many mocking the militant’s use of weapons.

As one woman inquired, “Should we address the one who is using the crosstrainer incorrectly?” journalist Asaad Hanna joked, “Trying to be ‘fit for governing.”

Writer Sean Hastings responded, “That guy trying to do curls at 0:17 is going to throw his back out.” Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a Lebanese-American essayist and author, observed, “Not a single Taliban tried to deadlift.”

Earlier today, a weird video purporting to show armed Taliban troops having a good time while riding dodgem bumper cars at a Kabul amusement park went viral.

The video, which was shared by Reuters journalist Hamid Shalizi, appears to show soldiers flaunting their weapons while riding the park attractions.

Alarming film captured amid hectic situations at Kabul airport on Sunday appears to show three young Afghan guys tumbling out of a jet leaving the city in mid-flight after apparently losing control of the plane’s exterior.

The Afghan Asvaka News agency uploaded the footage. This is a condensed version of the information.