After confronting a ‘urinating’ thug, a man was knocked unconscious.

After challenging someone who was urinating outside a pub, a man was knocked unconscious.

Officers were contacted by paramedics who were treating a 57-year-old male with a significant head injury outside the Bird I’th Hand Pub on Prescot Road in Grange Park, St Helens, in the early hours of Sunday.

After leaving the pub with his wife and two companions, the man was beaten outside when he approached a man who was urinating outside, according to police.

After an assault in the city center, a man was discovered in the street with a head injury.

According to authorities, the urinating guy then grew hostile and hit the victim in the head, knocking him out.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is characterized as serious but stable.

In order to determine the circumstances behind the event, officers are checking CCTV footage and conducting investigations in the vicinity.

“Our investigation into this event continues, and we remain extremely anxious to speak to anyone with any information that could assist our inquiries,” Detective Inspector Steve McGrath said.

“The victim was leaving the pub with his wife and two companions when he rebuked a man who was urinating outside; the man became hostile and hit the victim in the head, knocking him out.”

“Prescot Road is a popular road in and out of St Helens, and I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area shortly after midnight this morning, who may have witnessed the event, or who has any phone/dashcam footage or information that could assist us with our inquiries.”

“Because a number of buses pass through this area, I’d want to urge to any bus passengers who may have witnessed the event to come forward, as the information they have could be crucial to our investigations.”

Anyone with information should call @MerPolCC on 101, mentioning reference 0019 from the 24th, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or @CrimestoppersUK.”