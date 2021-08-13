After confessing she accomplished all of her university work, a paramedic has her ex-friend dismissed.

When a former paramedic had a falling out with a coworker, she admitted to doing all of her university course assignments for her.

Helen Middleham came out years later with text messages and emails to back up her claims, thus ending the career of her ex-friend Lisa Cumisky.

Both women met while working for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) in 2013, and Ms Cumisky began her paramedic training at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk in September of the following year.

Ms Middleham was struck off in 2018 for unconnected reasons, including refusing to take a pregnant woman to hospital who was bleeding profusely and “tutting and rolling her eyes” at another pregnant patient who was complaining of chest pain.

After the relationship broke in April 2019, she made a referral to the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS), which governs the registration of certain care professionals allowed to practice in the UK.

The specifics of the fallout were not disclosed, but Ms Middleham told the HCPTS that she approached Ms Cumisky in 2018 and asked for a character reference for her own case, but received no response.

Ms Cumisky had also decided to “break their friendship,” she added.

Regardless, an independent disciplinary panel found no evidence that her recommendation was “tainted by malice” or motivated by a “desire for any type of revenge.”

Ms Cumisky was working as an ambulance driving instructor for NWAS when the HCPTS received the complaints, according to the panel.

Ms Middleham told investigators that she completed tasks for Ms Cumisky’s course in 2014 and 2015, including work on burns victims, ethics, mental health reflection, and other topics.

Ms Middleham, on the other hand, told the HCPTS that she wrote each assignment in its entirety for Ms Cumisky, and that her former friend sent her messages of gratitude, including “You kind of sparkle when ur helping people.”

In April of this year, Ms Middleham contacted the HCPTS.

“The Registrant met [Ms Middleham] through employment in 2013, prior to the Registrant qualifying as a paramedic,” the organization stated in a statement.

“They eventually became excellent friends and socialized outside of.”

