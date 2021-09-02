After completing a Chelsea transfer, Saul Niguez warns Liverpool that they are the best team in the Premier League.

After completing a deal to Chelsea earlier this week, Saul Niguez has issued a championship warning to Premier League rivals such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

On deadline day, the London club was one of the busier clubs, securing a season-long loan deal for the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

The 26-year-old was extensively linked with moves to both Anfield and Old Trafford during the summer, but it was Chelsea who landed him in the last hours of the window.

Following the free transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool were said to be interested in signing Niguez, but the club decided against replacing the Dutch international before the deadline on Tuesday.

“I am really thrilled to be here,” Niguez remarked in his first interview with Chelsea’s official website. It was a fantastic chance for both myself and my career.

“I’ve only had two dreams since I was a kid: to make history at Atletico or to play in the Premier League. Because of the league’s culture and language, not only because of the league itself.”

This season, Thomas Tuchel’s side will compete for the league crown with the Reds, as well as both Manchester clubs, and the Spain international believes he is at the perfect club to finish first at the conclusion of the season.

“You already know how powerful a team is when they win the Champions League,” he continued, “but when you play them, you realize how hard they work.

“I want to win the Premier League, and I believe I am part of the best team in the world to do so.”

Niguez wasn’t Chelsea’s lone summer acquisition, as he arrived after Manchester United and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Last Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s team faced Chelsea at Anfield, and the points were split in a 1-1 draw, despite the visitors being reduced to ten men on the verge of half-time.

The Reds’ inability to capitalize in the second half only added to fans’ dissatisfaction with the lack of business on deadline day.

This summer, Liverpool only made one addition, defender Ibrahima Konate, and the spotlight switched to.