After complaining of stomach aches, a mother of five with a “golden heart” dies.

A mother of five with a “golden heart” died with her daughters by her side.

Paula Margaret Owens died on August 29, barely months after contracting a stomach infection at Aintree Hospital.

The 54-year-old from Seaforth went to A&E for the first time in June after experiencing stomach discomfort and edema.

She spent the next three months in the hospital, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and a “spontaneous infection of fluid in her stomach.”

Abie Ohare, Jodie Ohare, Shelli Ohare, Leah Owens, and Hannah Owens are Paula’s five daughters.

“I’m still numb,” Abie, 24, told The Washington Newsday. It doesn’t seem to have happened.

“I’m preparing her funeral right now, and it feels like she’s still recovering in the hospital.”

Abie claimed physicians told her that if her mother didn’t respond to antibiotics, she might only have a few days to live, but they hadn’t given up hope.

Paula’s condition appeared to be improving on the day she died, but she died half an hour later with her daughters Abie and Jodie at her side.

The 54-year-old had a number of underlying health issues, including liver cirrhosis, and had previously been admitted to the hospital.

“I expected she’d improve because she always does, but she didn’t this time,” Abie said.

“It’s impossible to express how much she’ll be missed.”

The family has put up a Go Fund Me website to generate funds for Paula’s funeral and to ensure that she receives the proper send-off she deserves.

“She was a fantastic mother,” Abie remarked. She wasn’t handed a very favorable hand as a child, but she was a fantastic mother who loved us unconditionally.

“She was witty, snarky, and intimidating, yet she had a golden heart.

“She would give her entire backside to anyone.”

“It shows how loved she really was,” Abie said of the donations they’ve received so far.

“For all who knew mum, knew how,” reads a statement on the website.

