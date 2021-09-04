After complaining of migraines, a 28-year-old mother of two dies.

A young mother died after going to the doctor with migraines.

After being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, Hettie Galway, 28, was given only six months to live.

In September of last year, the Huyton mother-of-two told The Washington Newsday that she was unwell, forgetful, and had hazy eyesight, and that she would often have to spend days in bed, unable to go to work.

Doctors informed Hettie her problems were “simply migraines” after she visited her GP several times in 2017.

When the pain became unbearable, the mother, who had two children, Daniel, six, and Epona, four, sought another opinion.

Hettie was diagnosed with a Grade three brain tumor after undergoing a CT and MRI scan.

She had surgery, a biopsy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy after receiving the awful diagnosis.

However, a regular examination in August of last year found a new and aggressive tumor growing on her brain stem.

Along with her loved ones, the mother of two was told that “nothing could be done” and that she only had three to six months to live.

On April 22 of this year, Hettie died, leaving her husband David and their two children distraught.

David said they were able to spend several days out as a family before Mom died, creating some lasting memories.

“We did went to Blackpool and Gulliver’s World,” David remarked. We had a few moments, but Covid and lockdown after lockdown made it difficult.

“From what I could see, she appeared to be content. Even though we only had a limited amount of time, I’m glad we were able to spend it.

“Towards the end of last summer, she began to have difficulties walking and maintaining her balance. She eventually had to use a wheelchair – it was a long, painful process.”

“The way I see it, it wasn’t really fair for her to be in that hospital bed all day every day not being able to eat or drink,” David said of his wife’s degradation at the hands of the merciless disease.

“She appears to be at ease in my opinion. I just had to get on with it for the sake of the kids.” The summary comes to a close. ”